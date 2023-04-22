Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match Live?

League toppers Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid, one of their most fiercest rivals, in their next match. The two sides may be separated by 13 points in the La Liga table but Atletico are always a tricky team.

Coached by Diego Simeone, Atletico are known for their grit and ability to grind out results. The mouth-watering clash will take place at Barcelona’s home ground, Camp Nou.

Barcelona are the top of the pile in the Spanish league but they failed to win their last two matches with goalless draws against Getafe and Girona. The team needs to win against Atletico to keep rivals Real Madrid, who are 11 points adrift, at bay.

On what date will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be played on April 23, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

At what time will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will begin at 7:45 pm IST on April 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Molina, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Morata, Griezmann

