Barcelona vs Mallorca Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match Live?

Barcelona and Mallorca will face off in a riveting La Liga match on May 28. Barcelona are coming into this match after succumbing to a 3-1 loss against Real Valladolid. Apart from Roberto Lewandowski, who had scored in that match, no one looked convincing. Xavi’s side will be the favourites when they host Mallorca on Sunday.



Barcelona would want to end their campaign on a high after losing their last two La Liga games. The game against Mallorca will be crucial for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba as the two long-serving players will leave on free transfers this summer.



The Catalan giants had defeated Mallorca 1-0 in their last fixture in October. They will certainly take heart from that win. Mallorca currently sit 11th on the points table and are just three points behind seventh-placed Osasuna in the race for a European finish. Mallorca’s morale would be high after their 1-0 win over Valencia.



Ahead of the match between Barcelona and Mallorca, here is all you need to know:



On what date will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca be played?



The match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be played on May 28, Sunday.



Where will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca be played?



The match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.



At what time will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca begin?



The match between Barcelona and Mallorca will begin at 10:30 pm IST on May 28.



Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca?



The match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be telecast on Sports18 Network in India.



How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca?



The match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:



Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Alonso, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele



Mallorca Predicted Starting Line-up: Rajkovic; Hadzikadunic, Valjent, Copete; Maffeo, D Rodriguez, Baba, Kang-in; Kadewere, Muriqi, Ndiaye