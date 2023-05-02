Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Football Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Coverage on TV And Online

After putting up a dominating performance against Real Betis, Barcelona will hope to increase their lead in the La Liga table when they go up against Osasuna. The eagerly anticipated clash will be hosted at Camp Nou in Barcelona on May 2 and the on-field proceedings will kick off at 11:00 PM IST. Barcelona currently have 79 points in 32 games. They are maintaining their 11-point gap against second-placed Real Madrid and will hope to continue it till the end of the season. The return of Andreas Christensen and Ousmane Dembele will help Barca boss Xavi to field his best-possible strategy in the remaining games.

Oasuna have been enjoying a more-than-decent spell this season. They have already secured a place in the Copa del Rey final and will face Real Madrid in the match. Ahead of the big game, Osasuna will look to get the most out of the Barcelona fixture in an effort to gain some confidence. In their previous La Liga appearance, Osasuna suffered a 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad.

Advertisement

Ahead of Tuesday’s La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Osasuna; here is all you need to know:

What date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Osasuna be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Osasuna will take place on May 2, Tuesday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona vs Osasuna be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Osasuna begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Osasuna will begin at 11:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2022-23 match?

Barcelona vs Osasuna match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2022-23 match?

Barcelona vs Osasuna match will be streamed live on the Voot app and website in India.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Advertisement

Osasuna Predicted Starting Line-up: Herrera, Aridane, Vidal, Cruz, M Sanchez, Moncayola, Munoz, Barja, M Gomez, Oroz, Kike

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here