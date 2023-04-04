Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semi-final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona are set to host Real Madrid in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final fixtures. The El Clasico is slated to take place on April 6 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Barcelona will start the home game one step ahead of their arch-rivals. Xavi’s boys stunned a full-house Santiago Bernabeu in the first-leg encounter, picking up a close 1-0 victory.

Real Madrid had a superior ball possession and registered more shots but the hosts failed to find the net thanks to Barca’s top-notch defensive strategy. Barcelona will try to build on the crucial away goal. Meanwhile, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will certainly shell out his best-possible attacking tactics in a bid to turn the tables.

Barcelona, even after suffering a disappointing elimination from the Europa League, have been a dominant power in the Spanish domestic tournaments. They are currently sitting at the top of the La Liga points table, whereas Real Madrid are at the second spot and 12 points behind their Clasico rivals.

Advertisement

After the first leg of the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid travelled to Barcelona for a league game last month and returned empty-handed. Barca riding on a 92-minute goal by Franck Kessie, clinched a 2-1 victory.

Ahead of Thursday’s Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semi-final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semi-final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played?

The Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semi-final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place on April 6, Thursday.

Where will the Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semi-final match Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

The Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semi-final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Advertisement

What time will the Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semi-final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid begin?

The Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semi-final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semi-final match?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semi-final match?

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa Del Rey semi-final match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website in India.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here