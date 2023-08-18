Barcelona's Injury Woes Continue As Defender Ronald Araujo Suffers Hamstring Injury

Defending Spanish champions Barcelona were dealt with yet another injury blow as the latest reports stated that Uruguay international defender Ronald Araujo will be out of action for around a month after suffering a hamstring injury.

The club’s website confirmed the news on Thursday, informing that Araujo “has injured the femoral biceps in the hamstring of his left leg and will be unavailable for selection until the injury clears up."

Although the club did not give a return date, this type of injury and Araujo’s history of muscle problems mean he will be out of action for at least a month, reports Xinhua.

That also means he will miss Sunday’s game at home to Cadiz, along with a difficult visit to Villarreal on August 27 and a home game against Osasuna the following week.

The club hopes he will be available for a home game against Real Betis on September 17, and the start of the group stage in the Champions League the following week.