Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal Agree Terms Over Granit Xhaka

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to join Bayer Leverkusen, following Declan Rice’s entry into Arsenal. Leverkusen and Arsenal have reached an agreement and the Gunners are set to receive around 25 million euros to let go of the Swiss midfielder.

Xhaka is understood to sign a five-year deal which will keep him at Leverkusen until June 2028.

The midfielder, who joined Arsenal in 2016, was due to have one year left on his contract this summer, although it contained the option for a further 12 months.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old enjoyed his best season to date at Arsenal, scoring seven goals and missing just one Premier League game.

But, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal seem keen on undergoing a transformation of the midfield, especially with the addition of West Ham star Declan Rice, who was signed for a record fee of 105 million euros this week.

ALSO READ: Declan Rice Set To Move To Arsenal After 105 Million Euro Deal With West Ham

Earlier in May, when asked about the possibility of Xhaka leaving the club in the summer, Arteta replied stating that Xhaka would have the blessings of the club if he ever wanted to leave.

“He is an incredibly respected figure at the club. He has a great history around him with what he has achieved at the club whilst going through very tough moments," said the Arsenal manager. Advertisement Transfer Market LIVE Updates, July 6: Kylian Mbappe Saga Drags on, Real Madrid Close in on Arda Guler The move though is more than just an amicable parting of ways with a club veteran. In fact, Arsenal will be hoping that the successful negotiations with Leverkusen for Xhaka will also open the door for further potential discussions for 22-year-old Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong. His eight goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga are certainly why Arsenal have been keeping a close eye. Advertisement So, given the smooth negotiations for Xhaka, Arsenal will now be a bit more hopeful now in signing Frimpong for a reasonable and attainable price tag.