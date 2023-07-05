Bayern Munich Set to Carry Out Renovation and Modernisation Work at Allianz Arena

Bundesliga champions and record title holders Bayern Munich are utilising the summer break to carry out modernisation and renovation work at their sprawling home ground of Allianz Arena.

The 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena is lined up to host as many as six games during the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign to be hosted by Germany, while the final of the 2025 UEFA Champions League is assigned to the Bavarian side’s stadium as well.

The changes are enlisted to be a new field of play, which will feature a hybrid of natural and synthetic grass and the facilitation of safe standing spaces.

The stadium managing director Jurgen Muth said, “It’s a carpet which already contains synthetic fibres. Natural grass is sown in between, which combines the advantages of natural turf with the quality of a hybrid turf. It will be even more level and therefore very easy to play on."

The renovation also includes converting the corners of the north curve into standing-only sections, while the middle blocks will be made purely for seated areas with some added seats. The capacity however will remain unchanged.

A few rows behind one of the goalposts will also be cleared to make the space accessible for fans in wheelchairs.

“Everything has been discussed and agreed with the fan dialogue working group," the club said.

The Bavarian powerhouse from Munich continued to dominate the German top flight with yet another title in the bygone campaign, which they managed to clinch on the very last week of the season.

Borussia Dortmund had the opportunity to end Bayern’s 10-year reign as undisputed Bundesliga champions, but let the chance slip through their fingers as they only managed to earn a draw in the final gameday of the season, which meant that Bayern clinched their 11th straight German top flight trophy on goal difference.