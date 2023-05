Bayern Munich Pip Dortmund to Claim 11th Successive Bundesliga Title After Last Gasp Musiala Strike

Bayern Munich won their record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday after beating Koln 2-1 courtesy of Jamal Musiala’s last-gasp strike. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund faltered on the final day of the league, playing out a 2-2 draw with Mainz, meaning the Bavarians claimed the league crown for the 11th running year.

Ahead of the last matchday in Bundesliga, Dortmund had a 2-point lead over Bayern after Thomas Tuchel’s side lost to RB Leipzig however, cometh the final hurdle, Edin Terzic’s men could only pick up a point, which was not enough to secure them a first league crown since 2011-12 and their wait just goes on.

It was a crazy day in the Bundesliga as Dortmund were trailing 2-1 to Mainz when Koln equalised against Bayern, meaning BVB would have been crowned the champions at 70 points even after losing the game but as fate would have it, Musiala scored a late winner to clinch the crown and put a dagger into hearts of Dortmund fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Sunil Chhetri on ‘Difficult’ Draw for Asian Cup: ‘Hope We Give Good Account of Ourselves’

Dortmund knew a win would guarantee a title, but were 2-0 down after just 25 minutes, with striker Sebastien Haller also having missed a penalty.

Dortmund scored two second-half goals to draw the game but the point was not enough, Bayern winning the title on goal difference.

Heading into the final matchday, with Dortmund two clear atop the table, Bayern knew only a win would give them hope of a title, while hoping for a Dortmund collapse.

Advertisement

France forward Kingsley Coman struck after eight minutes to set down the gauntlet to Dortmund, playing one hour to the north.

Despite a bright start, Dortmund soon found themselves behind 1-0 after 15 minutes, Andreas Hanche-Olsen tapping in from a corner.

ALSO READ| Barcelona, Real Madrid Clash Banned From Being Called ‘El Clasico’; Fans Call La Liga ‘A Circus’

Dortmund were handed a lifeline when Raphael Guerreiro was brought down in the box, but Sebastien Haller failed to convert the penalty.

Advertisement

Mainz doubled their lead shortly after, Karim Onisiwo heading in from close range as the visitors began tearing up the home fans’ script.

The home side, who had scored 15 goals in their past three home games, grew nervous and lacked potency in front of goal, while Mainz grew bullish and had several chances on the counter.

With time winding down, Guerreiro gave the home side hope, scoring with 20 minutes remaining.

Advertisement

- Schalke relegated -

Word filtered around the ground that Cologne had equalised with ten minutes remaining, Dejan Ljubicic converting from the spot, but Musiala’s strike again took Bayern atop the table.

Niklas Suele added another in the sixth minute of injury time, but Dortmund were unable to conjure the comeback which would have broken Bayern’s hold on the German title.

ALSO READ| Erling Haaland Finally Reveals His Favourite Video Game After Calling it ‘Embarrassing’

Advertisement

One bright spot for the disappointed home side was that arch rivals Schalke were relegated, after a 4-2 loss at RB Leipzig.

Schalke had fought back to equalise from two goals down, but Leipzig scored twice in the final ten minutes to secure Schalke’s fate.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin secured Champions League football for the first time with a 1-0 home win over Werder Bremen.

Union captain Rani Khedira scored a goal with nine minutes remaining, ensuring victory for the home side and keeping alive a remarkable fourth season in the top division.

Also on track for a first ever Champions League berth but needing Union to slip up, Freiburg lost 2-1 away at Frankfurt. Leading 1-0 after a Vincenzo Grifo strike, Freiburg conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes and will instead play Europa League next season.

Stuttgart’s 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim means they finish third last, ensuring a shot at staying in the second division through the relegation playoff.

ALSO READ| Erling Haaland Scoops Premier League Player of the Season, Youngest Player Award After Record-Breaking Season

Bochum’s 3-0 win at Leverkusen also ensures they will play top-division football for another season, taking them from second last to the safety of 14th.

A ten-man Augsburg lost 2-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach but will also stay up, having finished 15th.

Relegated Hertha Berlin won 2-1 away at Wolfsburg, denying the hosts a chance at leapfrogging Leverkusen into Europe.

With inputs from AFP