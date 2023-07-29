Bayern Munich Edge Out Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 Thanks to Josip Stanisic's Strike in Japan Exhibition

A Bayern Munich side missing the departing Sadio Mane beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 on Saturday with a goal by substitute Josip Stanisic in the second game of their Japan tour.

Forward Mane was left out of the squad for the friendly, with the German champions saying on Twitter that he was in talks with another club “and is therefore not in the line-up today".

The 31-year-old former Liverpool star appears set to become the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi league with a move to Al Nassr, according to several media outlets.

Young France striker Mathys Tel led the line for Bayern and had three glorious opportunities in a 60-second spell between the 10th and 11th minutes.

Leroy Sane also threatened with his searing pace for Bayern in the first half, but he was unable to make a couple of presentable chances count.

Tel then miscued from another glorious opening in the final minute of the first half, skewing wide from six yards after Serge Gnabry’s low cross from the right.

Stanisic was one of nine changes made by Bayern at half-time and he broke the deadlock in the 57th minute.

