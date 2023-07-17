Bayern Munich Reportedly Ready To Let Go Of Leon Goretzka This Summer

German champions Bayern Munich have reportedly announced their willingness to let go of midfielder Leon Goretzka this transfer window.

This comes as good news for the likes of Manchester United who have been eyeing the German to recruit into their ranks given the possible departure of Fred.

Bayern Munich are willing to sell Leon Goretzka this summer, according to reports from Sky Germany, who claim that the German outfit are ready to offload their star midfielder for around €40 to €50 million this summer.

Bayern had a turbulent season last year, as they failed to win the Champions League and had to scramble to clinch the Bundesliga title on the final day.

Goretzka also seems to have fallen out of favour with new boss Thomas Tuchel who had openly displayed his frustration with the midfielder on the pitch a couple of times through the season. The midfielder had a lacklustre season scoring a mere 3 goals and bagged 2 assists in the Bundesliga.

According to reports, no other player is said to have frustrated Tuchel more than Goretzka. The 49-year-old has called him to the touchline several times and given him instructions.

But, Bayern’s lack of depth in the position helped the midfielder retain his starting position for the remainder of the season.

The former Chelsea boss has signalled his intention to pair Joshua Kimmich with Konrad Laimer next season following Laimer’s arrival from RB Leipzig.

Bayern are attempting to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham and must raise significant funds in order to complete a deal for the England captain.

As such, Sky Sports Germany say that the Bundesliga giants will listen to ‘serious’ offers for Goretzka and could be willing to sell for as little as £34m.

United will be out on the lookout to acquire the 28-year-old as the Manchester side looks to add more depth to a midfield that lacks consistency.

Fred, 30, has 12 months left on his deal at Old Trafford and he’s attracting interest from Fulham, as well as clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

United are also willing to listen to offers for Scott McTominay, who could leave the club following interest from West Ham.