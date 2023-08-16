Bayern Munich Set Sights On Possible David De Gea Signing Following Kepa's Move To Real Madrid

After failing to lure in Kepa Arrizabalage away from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich are apparently pursuing a move for former Manchester United FC goalkeeper David de Gea, as per the latest reports.

Bayern and German superstar, Manuel Neuer, suffered a leg injury following the World Cup last year. The veteran goalkeeper hasn’t recovered yet and his temporary replacement, Yann Sommer, has left the club as well leaving the Bavarian giants looking for another replacement.

Meanwhile, De Gea has been in talks with several clubs from the Saudi Pro League. However, he could very well end up in the German capital courtesy of the Bundesliga champions looking for a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer between the sticks.

The Spaniard has given the green light and personal terms won’t be an issue. Bayern will finalise De Gea on a free transfer if they can’t agree a deal to sign Stefan Ortega from Man City.

David De Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to make 545 appearances - the most by a goalkeeper in the club’s history; De Gea broke Peter Schmeichel’s club clean sheets record last season, during which he also won the Premier League Golden Glove.

But, this summer window, the club made the difficult decision of letting go of the veteran keeper after 12 years.

In a parting message for the club, De Gea said, “I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt. To lead the team, to represent this institution - the biggest club in the world - was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers.