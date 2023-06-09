German Champions Bayern Munich Complete Signing of Konrad Laimer From RB Leipzig

Austria international Konrad Laimer has joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer from RB Leipzig, the Bavarian club announced on Friday.

The midfielder’s deal at the German champions will run until 2027.

Laimer’s deal with the German Cup holders expired in the summer and the midfielder had been allowed to negotiate with other clubs since January 1.

Known for his relentless pressing, Laimer played 190 games for Leipzig, scoring 15 goals and assisting 19 more. He won the German Cup in 2022 and 2023 with Leipzig.

The Austrian had been linked with a move to Munich for several months and was a favourite of former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann, who coached him at Leipzig.

Laimer is Bayern’s first summer signing and the first major arrival since the departure of sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who was sacked by the club in late May.

Bayern won the league title on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund on the final matchday. It was their 11th straight German championship.

