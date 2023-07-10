Bayern Munich Table New Offer for Tottenham Hotspur Star Harry Kane: Report

Bayern Munich have upped their bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. The German giants had their first bid of €60million, along with add-ons, for the legendary Spurs player rejected last month. According to the Guardian, Bayern Munich have now come up with an improved bid of £70m plus add‑ons for the English skipper. Tottenham considered Bayern Munich’s first offer to be too low for someone like Kane. The London-based outfit reportedly value Kane at somewhere around £100m. Kane’s current contract with Tottenham will come to an end next year. With Kane not showing much interest in extending his stay at Tottenham the Lilywhites are undoubtedly at the risk of losing their talismanic striker for a free transfer. The article mentions that Kane has already held fruitful talks with Bayern Munich over a potential summer transfer move.

Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Manchester United were also interested in landing Harry Kane ahead of next season but the Red Devils had to pull back on the English international due to financial constraints.

Advertisement

Harry Kane is currently considered to be one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the world, but the 29-year-old has not yet won a single major trophy for Tottenham. Having signed for them in 2013, Kane has till now netted 279 goals in 428 matches for Tottenham. Kane found the back of the net 30 times in the Premier League last season. In international football, Kane has 58 goals under his belt having made 84 appearances for the Three Lions.