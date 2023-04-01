Home » Football » Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2022-23 match to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 09:25 IST

With the prestigious Bundesliga title at stake, an enticing top-of-the-table clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund is scheduled to take place on April 1, Saturday.

The action-packed Bundesliga encounter between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The two teams had played out a nerve-wracking 2-2 draw in the last Der Klassiker of the season in October last year.

With 53 points to their name, Borussia Dortmund currently claim the top spot in the Bundesliga points table. In their last match, Edin Terzic’s men had claimed a convincing 6-1 win over Koln.

Bayern Munich are just a point behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga standings. The match against Borussia Dortmund will also be Thomas Tuchel’s first assignment as the Bayern Munich head coach. Tuchel was named as Bayern Munich’s manager last week, following the dismissal of former Bavarians head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be played on April 1, Saturday.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

At what time will the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliiga 2022-23 match start?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 10 pm IST.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

The match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund?

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Yann Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting line-up: Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Ryerson, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Donyell Malen, Sebastien Haller, Marco Reus

first published: April 01, 2023, 09:25 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 09:25 IST
