Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

FC Augsburg have been just one of the two sides to get the better of Bayern Munich in this season’s Bundesliga so far. Enciro Maassen’s men overpowered the Bavarian giants by one goal to nil in the first-leg meeting in September last year.

FC Augsburg will now look to become the first team since Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the 2011-12 season to do a league double over a mighty Bayern Munich side.

The Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg will take place on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Munich. With 27 points in their kitty, FC Augsburg now occupy the 13th spot on the Bundesliga points table.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Senegalese winger Sadio Mane is expected to make his first start for Bayern Munich since recovering from injury. The defending champions head into the fixture after getting the better of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg will take place on March 11, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

At what time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg begin?

Advertisement

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Possible Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

FC Augsburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Rafal Gikiewicz, Robert Gumny, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Renato Veiga, Mads Valentin Pedersen, Arne Maier, Arne Engels, Niklas Dorsch, Ruben Vargas, Ermedin Demirovic, Dion Drena Beljo

Read all the Latest Sports News here