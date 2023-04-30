Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC Live Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC Coverage on TV And Online

Bayern Munich will be aiming to reclaim the top spot in the Bundesliga standings when they take the field against a relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin side on Sunday. The Bundesliga fixture between Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Thomas Tuchel’s men, in their last match, had to suffer a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Mainz. The Mainz drubbing forced the Bavarian giants to drop to second spot in the Bundesliga standings. With 59 points from 29 matches, Bayern Munich are placed in second position on the points table. Bayern Munich will be without left-back Alphonso Davies during their weekend fixture against Hertha Berlin. The Canadian is expected to miss the clash due to hamstring injury.

With just five wins so far, Hertha Berlin are currently languishing at the bottom of the Bundesliga points table. Pal Dardai’s men were thrashed 2-4 by Werder Bremen in the last match.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC will be played on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC, Bundesliiga 2022-23 match start?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC will begin at 7 pm IST.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC, Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

The match between Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC, Bundesliga 2022-23 match on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC?

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Yann Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Joao Cancelo, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane

Hertha BSC predicted starting line-up: Oliver Christensen, Peter Pekarik, Augustin Rogel, Filip Uremovic, Marvin Plattenhardt, Tolga Cigerci, Lucas Tousart, Dodi Lukebakio, Jean-Paul Boetius, Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Jessic Ngankam

