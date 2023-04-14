Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Live Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Coverage on TV And Online

Bayern Munich will be without their Senegalese striker Sadio Mane when they take the field against Hoffenheim on Saturday, April 15. The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Mane will not take part in the fixture after he was suspended by the Bayern Munich team management. The decision comes just days after he punched teammate Leroy Sane. It is being learnt that prolific German striker Thomas Muller will lead the Bavarian giants on Saturday. With 58 points from 27 matches, Thomas Tuchel’s men now claim the top spot in the Bundesliga standings. Bayern Munich will come into the game after enduring a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, have been unbeaten in their last three matches. After bagging 28 points in 27 matches, Hoffenheim are now placed in 14th position on the Bundesliga points table.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will be played on April 15, Saturday.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliiga 2022-23 match start?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

The match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2022-23 match on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim?

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Yann Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Hoffenheim predicted starting line-up: Oliver Baumann, Kevin Vogt, John Anthony Brooks, Kevin Akpoguma, Pavel Kaderabek, Dennis Geiger, Finn Becker, Angelino, Andrej Kramaric, Ihlas Bebou, Christoph Baumgartner

