Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Coverage on TV And Online

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will take on the Treble winners Manchester City in an epic club-friendly clash on Wednesday. Manchester City will be looking to have another head start into the season through an intense warm-up against the German side.

The epic game between the two European powerhouses will be hosted by the Japan National Stadium in Osaka on July 26. Bayern Munich would be hungrier for the win considering that the team has failed to win any significant trophies in the past couple of years.

Pep Guardiola’s genius spearheaded Manchester City into securing a historic Treble, winning the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup. Ever since the Spaniard’s arrival at the English Club the blue side of Manchester have been at the end of several trophy-laden campaigns. In the 2017-18 season, the team secured 100 points in the Premier League earning the nickname of Centurions. In 2019, his side also became the only team to sweep the domestic quadruple in English Football.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have failed to make much headlines ever since their sixth Champions League triumph in 2020. The team barely managed to pick up their 32nd league title last season finishing above their arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund just marginally.

Manchester City are favourites to win the upcoming club friendly on Wednesday. However, you can never count out the Bavarians from a competition.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Club Friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be played?

The Club Friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be played on July 26, Wednesday.

Where will the Club Friendly match Bayern Munich vs Manchester City be played?

The Club Friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be played at the Japan National Stadium in Osaka, Japan.

What time will the Club Friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City begin?

The Club Friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will start at 4:00 PM IST on July 26, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Club Friendly match?

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Club Friendly match live streaming?

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City match will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Bayern Munich and Manchester City For the Club Friendly game?