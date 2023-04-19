Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Live Streaming For Champions League 2022-23 Quarter-final: How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Coverage on TV And Online

Bayern Munich will look to pull off a miracle when they take the field against Manchester City in the second leg of Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday. The reverse leg of the quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The hosts will come into the game after being hammered 0-3 in the first leg of the Champions League tie. Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland scored in the first leg of the contest to earn a crucial advantage for the Premier League outfit. Apart from their advantage in terms of the aggregate, Pep Guardiola’s men will be boosted by the return of midfielder Phil Foden. The Englishman had reportedly returned to training on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich, in their last match, played out 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim. Striker Eric Choupo-Moting is expected to make his return for the Thomas Tuchel-coached side during the Champions League quarter-final tie.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022-23 match be played?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be played on April 20, Thursday.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022-23 match be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022-23 match start?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022-23 match?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City?

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Yann Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Loen Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Rodri, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

