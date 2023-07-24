Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer Set To Make Move To Rivals Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has been linked to a move away from the club for almost a year now, and it seems as if the time has come.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Sabitzer could be on the move to rivals Borussia Dortmund this summer. After spending the second half of the season on loan with Manchester United, it looks like Sabitzer will once again have a place to call home in the Bundesliga.

It was stated that there has been a total agreement established between the German clubs with a transfer fee of around 19 million euros with add-ons.

Sabitzer will be mostly signed to a long-term contract, possibly a four-year deal which will keep him in Dortmund till 2027.

Sabitzer was expected to be acquired by Manchester United on a permanent deal following the demise of his loan tenure with them. In fact, United were well and truly glad to have the likes of Sabitzer in the ranks to provide them with some experience and free-flowing ability in the midfield after Eriksen’s injury.

Sabitzer played the role as well, as he slid in and out between playing the role of a No. 8 and No. 10 for the club, and commanded the midfield.

But, after making 18 appearances in which he scored 3 goals and provided an assist, Sabitzer suffered a meniscus injury which ended his season prematurely. And following the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, United lost interest in keeping the German at Old Trafford.