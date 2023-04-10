Benfica vs Inter Milan Live Streaming For Champions League 2022-23 Quarter-final: How to Watch Benfica vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

After suffering a defeat against bitter rivals FC Porto in the domestic league, it is time for Benfica to shift focus to the Champions League. Benfica are slated to host Inter Milan in the first leg of this season’s Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 12. The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Benfica and Inter Milan will take place at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. The Portuguese side will be featuring in Champions League quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. Benfica were eliminated by Premier League giants Liverpool last time. Benfica will head into the fixture after conceding 1-2 defeat at the hands of FC Porto.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, have been winless in more than a month. The Italian outfit will be aiming to reach the semi-finals this season for the first time since 2010. The Milan giants are taking part in this season’s Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in last 12 years.

When will the Benfica vs Inter Milan, Champions League 2022-23 match be played?

The Champions League match between Benfica and Inter Milan will be played on April 12, Wednesday.

Where will the Benfica vs Inter Milan, Champions League 2022-23 match be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Benfica and Inter Milan will be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

What time will the Benfica vs Inter Milan, Champions League 2022-23 match start?

The Champions League match between Benfica and Inter Milan will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Benfica vs Inter Milan, Champions League 2022-23 match?

The match between Benfica and Inter Milan will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Benfica vs Inter Milan, Champions League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Champions League match between Benfica and Inter Milan will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Benfica vs Inter Milan?

Benfica predicted starting line-up: Odisseas Vlachodimos, Gilberto Junior, Antonio Silva, Morato, Alex Grimaldo, Florentino Luis, Chiquinho, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva, Fredrik Aursnes, Goncalo Ramos

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

