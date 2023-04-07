Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Live Streaming For Super Cup 2023: How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Coverage on TV And Online

Bengaluru FC will be aiming to add a second Super Cup title to their illustrious trophy cabinet when they take the field on Saturday, April 8. In their opening match of the Super Cup 2023, Bengaluru FC will be up against I-League outfit Sreenidi Deccan FC.

The Super Cup 2023 match between Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala. Bengaluru FC won the inaugural edition of the Super Cup in 2018. But a lot has changed since then.

With the acquisition of prolific striker Roy Krishna, Bengaluru FC possess one of the strongest attacking units in the country. Simon Grayson’s men will now head into the game after suffering a defeat in this season’s Indian Super League (ISL) final.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan secured their berth in Super Cup Group A after earning a victory over NEROCA in the qualifying round.

When will the Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC will be played on April 8, Saturday.

Where will the Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.

At what time will the Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Super Cup 2023 match start?

The Super Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC will begin at 5 pm IST.

How to live stream Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Super Cup 2023 match?

The Super Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC will be streamed live on FanCode app and website in India.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Super Cup 2023 match on TV?

The Super Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC?

Bengaluru FC predicted starting line-up: Gurpeet Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna

Sreenidi Deccan FC predicted starting line-up: Aryan Niraj Lamba, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Asraf Ali Mondal, Mohamed Awal, Faysal Shayesteh, Mayakkannan, Rosenberg Gabriel, Lalromawia, Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan, David Castaneda

Read all the Latest Sports News