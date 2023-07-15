Benjamin Mendy Breaks Down in Tears After Being Found Not Guilty of Rape Charges

Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape by a British court on Friday.

In January, Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The trial took place at Chester Crown Court, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that Mendy wept after the verdict was read out.

The jury of six men and six women took around three hours and 15 minutes to reach their not guilty verdicts on one count of rape and another of attempted rape.

Mendy, whose contract with Manchester City expired at the end of June, had denied all the charges against him.

The footballer’s lawyers said in a statement after the verdict that he was “delighted" to have been acquitted in both trials.

“Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence in this trial rather than the rumour and innuendo that has followed this case from the outset," they added.

“This is the second time that Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by a jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdicts.

“It has been almost three years since the police started investigating this matter. Mr Mendy has tried to remain strong but the process has, inevitably had a serious impact on him.

“He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life."

The 28-year-old joined City in 2017 and became subject to a police investigation after 13 women made allegations against him and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur in August, 2021 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested. City released him when his contract expired last month.

Mendy, a record signing for a defender when he moved to Manchester City from French club Monaco in 2017, played 75 times for City.

But his playing time was limited by injuries and a loss of form.

The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019, after the defender won the World Cup with the national side in 2018.