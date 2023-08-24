Bernardo Silva Signs New Manchester City Contract Extension; Snubs Transfer Rumours

After countless rumours and radio silences from his camp, Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva officially signed a contract extension with treble-winners Manchester City which will keep him in the club till the summer of 2026.

The Portugal midfielder joined City in the summer of 2017 and became a pivotal part of their starting squad that found massive success. With 308 appearances already, Bernardo has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields and the Champions League.

Advertisement

Silva not only provided City with creativity and flair in their midfield but has also scored 55 goals, most memorably hitting the two opening goals in the 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Champions League on the way to last season’s title.

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here. Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion," Bernardo told the club’s official website.

Success makes you want even more, and this club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my teammates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years," he added.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain says Silva has “become one of the best players in the world" at City and believes the 29-year-old can help the club achieve even more success in the future.

Advertisement

“Bernardo was so important in our treble-winning season and we are sure he can help deliver even more trophies in the next few years," he added.