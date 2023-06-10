Bhubaneswar Comes Alive as Intercontinental Cup 2023 Thrills Fans

The city of Bhubaneswar was abuzz with excitement as the Intercontinental Cup 2023 kicked off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. This is the first time the Indian National Football team is playing in Odisha.

On this momentous occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met teams India and Mongolia during the line-up and conveyed his best wishes. Also, gracing the occasion were AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran.

“It delights me to see Odisha once again welcome a marquee football event at the iconic Kalinga Stadium. This exemplifies Odisha’s dedication to establishing itself as a prominent football hub in India. I am confident that the participating international teams will have a remarkable experience competing at this venue. Football enthusiasts from Odisha will have the opportunity to witness an exceptional display of the sport".

Footballers from Odisha have an opportunity to watch and learn from their idols, he added.