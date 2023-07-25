'Big-game Player' Jason Cummings Looking Forward to Playing in the Kolkata Derby

Jason Cummings is one of the biggest players to join the Indian Super League (ISL) during this summer’s transfer window not just because of his stellar recent record in the A-League, but also for his participation in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals for the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League last season and featured in the World Cup, coming up against the likes of Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe, two players who lit up the tournament.

Cummings though was lured by Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s history and ambition and the passion of their fans to come to Indian shores and further progress his career.

Advertisement

“I watched loads of videos before I came here and I was really surprised by the fans here. They are really passionate fans and that’s something that made me want to come here and play for such a big club, an ambitious club," Cummings told reporters in Kolkata at the unveiling ceremony of the club’s new jersey for the 2023-34 season.

“I come at 3 in the morning and I have loads of support. Everywhere I go, I have loads of support. Even on social media. That’s the reason I came here," he added.

Cummings addition is set to fill a void in the Mohun Bagan Super Giant squad as they missed an out-and-out striker last season. Even though Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous chipped in with crucial goals, the Australian’s arrival will free them to play their more creative roles.

The forward has already been made aware of the importance of the Kolkata derby by the fans and is looking forward to making a telling contribution in the all-important fixture.

Advertisement

“I watched the videos of the derby and the kind of player I am, I like to play in big games. I am a big-game player," he said.

“We will try to win every game with as many goals as we can. As a striker, I love scoring goals. Personally, I want to score as many as I can in every match, be it the derby or any other match. I am really looking forward to playing in the Kolkata derby. I know it’s a big game here. The fans are crazy and I want to do well, and score goals for them," he added.

Recalling his experience of playing in the FIFA World Cup last year, Cummings feels the tournament made him better as a player.

Advertisement

“The whole experience of playing in the FIFA World Cup was great. Playing against France and experiencing the feeling of playing against quality opposition (was great). Now I have to share that good experience with other players over here while also making good steps for my career," he said.