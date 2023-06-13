Bordeaux to Remain in Ligue 2 After Fan Assault on Player Results in Forfeit

Girondins de Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 promotion bid has been derailed after their final home league match, which was halted when a fan attacked a Rodez player, was declared a victory for the visitors by governing body LFP on Monday.

In the match played on June 2, Bordeaux needed to better Metz’s result to finish second and secure promotion to the top flight but the six-times French champions went behind in the 22nd minute.

As Rodez players celebrated the goal, a supporter entered the pitch and shoved goal scorer Lucas Buades, who fell to the ground. He was later taken off on a stretcher as the referee stopped the game.

After the teams went into their dressing rooms, the referee said the match would not resume, adding that Buades had suffered a concussion.

The LFP’s decision to award Rodez a victory means Bordeaux will finish third behind Ligue 2 champions Le Havre and Metz, with only the top two teams earning promoted to Ligue 1 this season.

At the bottom of the table, the decision also ensures that Rodez will remain in Ligue 2, with Annecy being relegated in their place.

The LFP added that Bordeaux would be deducted one point next season and that the Stade Matmut-Atlantique’s south stand will be closed for a minimum of two matches.

Bordeaux, who had wanted the game to be completed, slammed the LFP’s decision, saying it was “as incomprehensible as it is disproportionate, both in terms of the facts of the case and the case law".

The club added that it would be taking the decision to the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF).