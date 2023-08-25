Borja Iglesias Quits Spain National Team Amidst Rubiales Controversy After FIFA Women's World Cup

The Spanish Football Federation has been in absolute disarray ever since the Women’s team managed to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The iconic victory was marred by controversy due to the inappropriate conduct maintained by the President of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales.

Spanish striker Borja Iglesias quit the men’s national team on Friday after Rubiales refused to resign following his unsolicited kiss on the lips of a star of the Women’s World Cup.

The Real Betis forward, who has played twice for his country, took a stand against the chief’s decision to not resign for kissing Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales, 46, provoked world outrage by grabbing Hermoso by the head and kissing her on the lips during the medal ceremony after Spain beat England 1-0 to triumph in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

“As a player and as a person I do not feel represented by what happened," said Iglesias on social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Wearing the Spain shirt is one of the best things that has happened to me in my career.

“I don’t know if in another moment I will be available again, but I have taken the decision not to return to the national team until things change, and these types of acts don’t go unpunished.

He added he was acting “for a more just, human and decent football."