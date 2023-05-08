Borussia Dortmund Demolish Wolfsburg to Stay a Point Behind Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund demolished hapless VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 on Sunday, with two goals apiece from Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham, to stay hot on the heels of Bundesliga leaders Bayern with three games left in the season.

The Ruhr valley club fired three goals past the Wolves in the first half to take the wind out of their sails and added three more after the break in a one-sided game which Wolfsburg littered with defensive errors.

Dortmund are now on 64 points, one behind Bayern, 2-1 winners against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

In front of a sold-out crowd of more than 81,000, the hosts went in front after 14 minutes with Adeyemi rising high to head in his fifth goal of the season.

The Wolves should have levelled in the 20th minute when Patrick Wimmer had only keeper Gregor Kobel to beat but his shot was blocked and Jonas Wind missed the target with his rebound.

Instead it was Dortmund who struck again in the 28th when Adeyemi delivered a pin-point assist for Sebastien Haller to tap in.

Donyell Malen did the same from a Julian Brandt assist in the 37th and after the break the hosts picked up where they had left off with Bellingham seeing his shot initially blocked by keeper Koen Casteels before the ball bounced off the bar and rolled in.

Wolfsburg’s disastrous defending continued, with another wrong pass allowing Adeyemi to slip in and make it 5-0 in the 59th. The Germany international could have earned his first Bundesliga hat-trick but he thundered a 65th-minute penalty over the bar.

Bellingham put an end to Wolfsburg’s ordeal in the 86th.

