Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Live Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Coverage on TV And Online

With three rounds of matches yet to be played, this season’s Bundesliga is set to witness a thrilling end. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund are currently just a point behind defending champions Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund will be eyeing the full three points from their next fixture to stay alive in the title race. In their next assignment, they will be hosting Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

The two teams last met in November 2022 and Borussia Monchengladbach won that contest by four goals to two. Borussia Dortmund will now come into the game after remaining unbeaten in their last five games.

Defender Raphael Guerreiro, in all likelihood, will make his return during the weekend fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach have managed to win just one of their last four games. After securing 39 points from 31 games, they now occupy the 10th spot in the Bundesliga standings.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach will be played on May 13, Saturday.

Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

At what time will the Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2022-23 match start?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach will begin at 10 pm IST.

How to live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2022-23 match on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach?

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting line-up: Gregor Kobel, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Jude Bellingham, Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi, Sebastien Haller

Borussia Monchengladbach predicted starting line-up: Jonas Omlin, Stefan Lainer, Marvin Friedrich, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Julian Weigl, Christoph Kramer, Nathan N’Goumou, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Hannes Wolf