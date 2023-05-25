Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Live Football Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Coverage on TV And Online

With the Bundesliga entering its final weekend, Borussia Dortmund are slightly ahead of defending champions Bayern Munich to take home the silverware this season. After 33 games, Dortmund is occupying the top spot with 70 points while Bayern are only two points behind. Bayern’s 3-1 defeat against RB Leipzig in the last appearance turned out to be beneficial for Dortmund. The Black and Yellow made no mistake in taking advantage of Bayern’s loss and jumped to the top spot through a 3-0 victory over Augsburg.

Dortmund can seal the deal if they can pick up a full three points from the upcoming home fixture against Mainz. The game will be hosted at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on May 27. If Dortmund fail to win the Mainz game, they will need to rely on the result of Bayern’s final fixture to become the champions of Germany. A draw for Dortmund won’t be enough as Bayern is well ahead of them in terms of goal difference. Meanwhile, Menz have nothing to take from the Dortmund game and will finish at the middle of the table this season. But a victory in favour of them can shatter Dortmund’s championship dream.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz; here is all you need to know:

What date Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz will take place on May 27, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz will begin at 7 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Possible Starting XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Kobel, Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson, Brandt, Can, Bellingham, Malen, Haller, Adeyemi

Mainz Predicted Starting Line-up: Zentner, Hanche-Olsen, Bell, Fernandes, da Costa, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci, Stach, Ingvartsen, Onisiwo