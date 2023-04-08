Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Live Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Coverage on TV And Online

Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin- two title contenders- will be facing each other in an enticing Bundesliga encounter on Saturday, April 8. The high voltage match between Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. In their last meeting, Union Berlin had emerged victorious by two goals to nil. Borussia Dortmund will head into the game after renouncing the top spot in Bundesliga. In their last domestic league fixture, Edin Terzic’s men had to suffer a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Union Berlin have had an impressive outing in Bundesliga this year. After recording seven wins, three draws and just one defeat, Union Berlin are now placed in third position on the points table. Overall, with 51 points to their name, the Berlin-based side now find themselves at the third spot in Bundesliga standings.

Advertisement

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin will be played on April 8, Saturday.

Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time will the Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin, Bundesliiga 2022-23 match start?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin, Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin?

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting line-up: Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Julian Ryerson, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus

Union Berlin predicted starting line-up: Frederik Ronnow, Danilho Doekhi, Robin Knoche, Diogo Leite, Josip Juranovic, Aissa Laidouni, Rani Khedira, Janik Haberer, Jerome Roussillon, Kevin Behrens, Sheraldo Becker

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here