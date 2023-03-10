Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool is set to cross swords against Bournemouth in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The match is slated to be played on March 11 at the Vitality Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be brimming with confidence as they are come off a massive victory against Manchester United in their previous game. They outclassed the Red Devils in every aspect, registering a historic 7-0 win at Anfield. On the other hand, Bournemouth clashed against table-topper Arsenal in the last league match. Even after putting up a neck-to-neck battle, the Cherries eventually fell just one goal short of the Gunners as they endured a 3-2 defeat.

Liverpool could not shell out their A-game in the first half against United but were at their best in the second. As many as three players from the Reds including Cody Gakpo, Derwin Nunez and Mohammad Salah scored a brace with Roberto Firmino striking the net once late in the game.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth got an early 2-goal lead against Arsenal but they failed to continue the momentum. The Gunners made a roaring comeback in the latter phase with Reiss Nelson scoring the winning goal in the 97th minute. With 42 points in 25 games, Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, while Bournemouth is placed in the bottom with just 5 victories so far in this season.

Ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Liverpool will take place on March 11, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Bournemouth vs Liverpool be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Liverpool will be played at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Bournemouth vs Liverpool begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Liverpool will begin at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 match?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 match?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool match will also be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Possible Starting XI:

Bournemouth Predicted Starting Line-up: Ramsdale, Stacey, Mepham, Ake, Rico, Groeneveld, Lerma, Billing, Fraser, Solanke, Wilson

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Origi

