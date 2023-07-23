Brazil vs Panama Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch Brazil vs Panama Coverage on TV And Online

Brazil and Panama will be facing each other for the first time ever in their opening match of the World Cup. The match is slated to take place at the Hindmarsh Stadium on July 24.

Panama is going to make its debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year against an experienced Brazil team. Panama, after failing to qualify for the 2019 FIFA World Cup have bounced back, making their first entry in the tournament.

Brazil, on the other side, is one of the strongest contenders to win the Women’s World Cup. They will be looking to get off to a flyer against the debutants. Brazil have taken part in each of the nine editions of the Women’s World Cup without losing a single opening game of the group stage. They have lost only one match in the group stage so far.

With a dominant side like Brazil standing in front of them, it is going to be a tough start for Panama.

When will the Brazil vs Panama, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Brazil vs Panama, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Monday, July 24.

Where will the Brazil vs Panama, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Brazil vs Panama, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Hindmarsh Stadium.

What time will the Brazil vs Panama, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Brazil vs Panama, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 04:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Brazil vs Panama, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The Brazil vs Panama, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

How to watch Brazil vs Panama, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The Brazil vs Panama, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of the Brazil vs Panama FIFA Women’s World Cup match?