Trends :Weather NewsShah Rukh KhanChandrayaan-3Ashes 2023Asia Cup 2023
Home » Football » Brazil's Roberto Firmino Joins Al-Ahli, Joining High-Profile Players Who Moved to the Saudi League

Brazil's Roberto Firmino Joins Al-Ahli, Joining High-Profile Players Who Moved to the Saudi League

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined AlAhli on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool, the Saudi Arabian side said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 03:55 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 and helped the team win the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League titles. (AP File Photo)
Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 and helped the team win the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League titles. (AP File Photo)

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Al-Ahli on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool, the Saudi Arabian side said on Tuesday.

“I always played for big teams, now I’m in Al-Ahli," Firmino said in a video on Al-Ahli’s Twitter account.

The 31-year-old will team up with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who also left the Premier League after three seasons with Chelsea.

Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 and helped the team win the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League titles.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The Brazil international bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during their last game of the season.

    Firmino joins a long list of high-profile players who have moved to the Saudi Pro league in recent weeks, with the likes of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 03:55 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 03:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App