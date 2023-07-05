Brazil's Roberto Firmino Joins Al-Ahli, Joining High-Profile Players Who Moved to the Saudi League

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Al-Ahli on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool, the Saudi Arabian side said on Tuesday.

“I always played for big teams, now I’m in Al-Ahli," Firmino said in a video on Al-Ahli’s Twitter account.

The 31-year-old will team up with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who also left the Premier League after three seasons with Chelsea.

Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 and helped the team win the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League titles.