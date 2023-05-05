Brighton's Dressing Room Celebration After Manchester United Win Sparks Debate

The match between Brighton and Manchester United was once again decided from the penalty spot, but this time Erik ten Hag’s men did not have the final laugh.

The two teams had clashed last month and Manchester United got the better of Brighton in a tie-breaker in that contest to reach the FA Cup final. But the outcome was different last night as Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister converted from the spot in the dying minutes to earn full three points for the hosts.

Following the win over Manchester United, Brighton players were seen taking part in a jubilant celebration in the dressing room. Brighton’s ecstatic celebration soon triggered a row as many felt that the Seagulls went too overboard while expressing their exuberance.

Lashing out at Brighton players, one user tweeted, “Small club mentality, you won a game of football at home. Is this because we knocked you out of a semi-final? We’re not your rivals."

Taking a sly dig at Brighton, this person commented, “Lmao you beat United well done, act like you won a cup match, oh wait, no, you lost that."

A user termed Brighton’s joyous celebration as a “bit embarrassing."

Another fan cheekily wrote, “Congratulations Brighton & Hove Albion on winning the League."

With tensions flaring up and players arguing with the referee, the Premier League encounter between Brighton and Manchester United turned out to be a riveting affair. Both teams had enough chances to find the back of the net but none could score in the regulation time. The deadlock was, eventually, broken in the 98th minute. Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check, was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty box. Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister stepped up and the World Cup winner made no mistake in netting the solitary goal of the fixture.

“It’s easy to play in this team. The way we play is very nice, my team-mates are fantastic. It’s down to them as well. I’m really pleased to play with them and they help me to be a better player every day. They know I like to have that opportunity to score. Of course, I was a little bit nervous. I’m very happy every time I have an opportunity to score a goal, so I’m very happy for the team," the Argentine reportedly told Sky Sports.

The defeat leaves Manchester United in the fourth spot in the Premier League standings. Brighton, on the other hand, occupy sixth position on the points table.

