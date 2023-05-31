Bruno Fernandes Praises Goncalo Ramos, Tells Him to Join Him at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has shown his faith in Goncalo Ramos, saying that the Benfica striker has all the qualities to shine in the Premier League. Speaking about Ramos’ attributes to Sports TV, Fernandes labelled the Portuguese youngster a “very intense" forward, who can track the ball well, press frequently and has a strong aerial presence. According to Fernandes, Ramos can become one of the best strikers in the world if the 21-year-old “continues to work hard as he has done so far." Fernandes, however, believed that Ramos should face bigger competition in a bid to flourish more and in this regard, the youngster should consider making a move to a “more competitive league."

While discussing why Goncalo Ramos could become a household name in the Premier League, Bruno Fernandes said, “Goncalo is highly focused, he presses effectively, and he is excellent in the area. Not just me, but also the rest of my coworkers, were startled by his selection in the World Cup. He has a solid physical build, is still young, and will improve more."

Bruno Fernandes further expressed his desire to play alongside Goncalo Ramos in the Manchester United outfit. Fernandes said he would personally sign his compatriot if would have been the sporting director of the Red Devils.

Whether it’s Goncalo or another player, the top players have always come in handy here. I believe he possesses every skill necessary to play in the Premier League, and by Premier League, I also mean Manchester United. But I do not yet have the power to serve as sporting director. I will make these choices when I am," Fernandes explained.

It was previously reported that Manchester United could make a move to acquire the service of Goncalo Ramos in the upcoming summer window. With boss Erik Ten Hag to reconstruct the entire squad, a perfect No 9 would be needed. Though United are giving more priority to signing Harry Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur striker is yet to receive a green signal from his current club.

In this scenario, Goncalo Ramos could be an alternative to Kane and United are reportedly ready to shell out a multi-million offer to sign the Benfica star, a report by Portuguese publication Record said. Ramos has built his stature as one of the best young forward in Portuguese club football. He has netted 27 goals while providing 12 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.