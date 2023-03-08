Bruno Fernandes Wanted Positional Clarity and Not to be Subbed Off, Say Reports Following Gary Neville's Scathing Criticism

Manchester United, on March 7, endured the biggest, also perhaps the most humiliating defeat of this Premier League season, losing 7-0 to Liverpool at Anfield. After the disappointing show, United captain Bruno Fernandes garnered severe backlash from the fans, referring to some of his antics during the away fixture.

Club legend Gary Neville, who was present in the commentary box, claimed that Fernandes was urging boss Erik Ten Hag to take him off after Mohammad Salah netted the sixth for the hosts. The Portuguese midfielder has now reportedly rubbished the claim, saying that his gesture had nothing to do with his substitution. Rather, he was just clarifying his position after Anthony Elanga was subbed in.

Following Salah’s goal in the 83rd minute, United turned to their bench, replacing Marcus Rashford with Elanga. While the substitution was taking place, Neville was heard saying on-air that frustrated Bruno Fernandes was asking his club officials why they were not taking him off. “I have to say honestly that some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace," the former United footballer added.

While being questioned about Neville’s claim, Fernandes denied making any comments during the post-match presser. But, a report by Neil Custis from The Sun said that the United skipper was confused about his position after Elanga arrived on the pitch.

Fernandes started on the left wing against Liverpool with Rahsford operating through the centre, while Wout Weghorst was serving the role of a playmaker. After Elanga came in the place of Rahsford, the United captain was gesturing to the officials to elucidate his position. The BCC and the Manchester Evening News also backed the report of Custis, who brought Fernandes’ statement to light through a Tweet.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised regarding Bruno Fernandes’ captaincy as well. The Portuguese international has spent a significant period wearing the armband for the Red Devils. But, owing to his ill-tempered behaviour in recent times, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton, in his column for the Daily Mail, noted that Ten Hag should take a call against Fernandes, just like the manager dealt with the earlier situation with Cristiano Ronaldo. “He needs to deal with Fernandes, starting with deciding whether he deserves to wear the armband in Europa League clash with Real Betis. I don’t think he does," Sutton wrote.

