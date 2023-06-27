Trends :SatyaPrem Ki KathaTamannaah BhatiaRain UpdatesAshes 2023Uniform Civil Code
Bundesliga Side Stuttgart Agree Sponsorship Deal With Porsche

The German side agreed to a deal with local car manufacturer Porsche and consultancy firm MHP that it says could yield more than 100 million euros

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 17:40 IST

Germany

Stuttgart Agree Sponsorship Deal With Porsche (Twitter)
Stuttgart Agree Sponsorship Deal With Porsche (Twitter)

Bundesliga club Stuttgart has mainly agreed on a sponsorship deal with local car manufacturer Porsche and consultancy firm MHP that it says could yield more than 100 million euros ($110 million).

Mercedes-Benz will remain Stuttgart’s main sponsor, though it is giving up naming rights to the club stadium, Stuttgart said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ| Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester City Bid for Declan Rice, Harry Kane Eyes Bayern Munich Move

MHP, a management and IT consultancy company belonging to the Porsche Group, will take over the stadium name for an initial 10-year period, the club said.

“The planned cooperation with Porsche, MHP and Mercedes-Benz promises to strengthen the club and the company behind it in the long run," Stuttgart president Claus Vogt said. “This is where the Champions League of investors are coming together under one roof."

    Stuttgart narrowly avoided relegation last season, thanks only to a playoff win over second-division club Hamburger SV.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: June 27, 2023, 17:40 IST
