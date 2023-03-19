Home » Football » Bundesliga: Union Berlin Defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0

Bundesliga: Union Berlin Defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0

Union's Rani Khedira stabbed in the opener before Kevin Behrens doubled the Berlin side's lead to lift them back into third place in the German top flight

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 23:42 IST

Berlin, Germany

Kevin Behrens, 4th left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Sunday March 19, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)
Kevin Behrens, 4th left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Sunday March 19, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

Union Berlin’s gave their Champions League hopes a boost on Sunday as a rare goal from Rani Khedira helped them to a 2-0 win over Bundesliga top-six rivals Eintracht Frankfurt.

Khedira - the brother of 2014 World Cup winner Sami - stabbed in the opener to score only his seventh goal in 194 Bundesliga appearances and lift Union back into third place.

ALSO READ| Serie A: League Leaders Napoli Open up 21 Point Gap at Top With 4-0 Demolition of Torino

“It’s also my first goal for Union so I am very happy," Khedira told Dazn. “Today was much more about mentality than about tactics."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Both sides came into the game on five-game winless runs and trying to bounce back after being dumped out of European competition in midweek.

Frankfurt had the lion’s share of the chances in the first half as Union reverted to their trademark counter-attacking style.

Randal Kolo Muani grazed the woodwork three times with headers, while Daichi Kamada forced a smart save from in-form Union keeper Frederik Ronnow.

Yet the hosts struck first, as Khedira stabbed the ball home from close range after Frankfurt failed to clear a corner.

Sheraldo Becker nutmegged Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp to find the net again for Union on 69 minutes, but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Trapp was left blushing when he again let the ball through his legs a few minutes later to allow Kevin Behrens to double the lead.

Union — unbeaten in 18 straight home games in the league — are three points ahead of RB Leipzig in third.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 19, 2023, 23:42 IST
last updated: March 19, 2023, 23:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week