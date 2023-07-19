Burnley Sign Swiss Striker Zeki Amdouni from Basel on 5-year Deal

Burnley have signed Swiss striker Zeki Amdouni from FC Basel on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Amdouni, 22, was the top scorer in the Europa Conference League with seven goals last season. He netted 12 times in the Swiss Super League and has scored five goals in five appearances for the national team in Euro qualifiers.

“He’s been on our radar for quite a while now. Zeki is such a goal threat," Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said in a statement.

“The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists and thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch - he scores plenty himself.

Advertisement

“He’s a very intelligent footballer, technically gifted and with a great work ethic. He works really hard. We’re looking forward to working with him, he’s a big talent."

Zeki, after signing with Burnley, said: “I’m very happy to be here and I’m excited to start."

“The last two months were very important to me; I spoke to the coach, and he really wanted me. Also, I really wanted to work with him, for me that’s the most important. For my career, to choose a good club, where the coach wants you is important to me," he added.

“I know the Premier League is best league in the world. It’s not easy for sure but I am confident with the coach, and the staff, I can do good things here," Zeki added.

Advertisement

“I watched for sure, when you were in the Championship, I watched two games I think, and I saw the football he [Vincent Kompany] managed was really good. For me, my football, it’s perfect."

“I want to take the most experience from it as possible. To play the game, to learn, and to be a good player here," he added.