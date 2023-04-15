Cadiz vs Real Madrid Live Football Streaming: How to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

After thrashing Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, Real Madrid will now shift their focus to the domestic league. In their next La Liga assignment, Los Blancos will take on Cadiz away from home. The match is scheduled to be held on April 16 at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz.

Even after matching their iconic form in the European championship, Real Madrid are still at the second spot in the La Liga table. They are currently 13 points behind their Classico rivals Barcelona with only 10 matches remaining for both sides.

Carlo Ancelotti’s boys fell slightly short of Villareal in their last league game, losing the home fixture 3-2. On the other hand, Cadiz are coming off three consecutive draws and will look to bag three points against Madrid. With only 7 victories in 28 matches, Cadiz are fourteenth in the league standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz and Real Madrid will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz and Real Madrid will take place on April 16, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Cadiz vs Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz and Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Cadiz and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Cadiz vs Real Madrid La Liga 2022-23 match?

Cadiz vs Real Madrid match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Cadiz vs Real Madrid La Liga 2022-23 match?

Cadiz vs Real Madrid match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XIs

Cadiz Predicted Starting Line-up: Gil, Parra, Hernandez, Fali, Espino, Bongonda, Emeterio, Alcaraz, Sobrino, Ramos, Guardiola

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Militao, Nacho, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius

