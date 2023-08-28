Trends :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Cagliari vs Inter Milan Live Serie A: How to Watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Cagliari vs Inter Milan Serie A match to be played at the Sardegna Arena in Sardinia.

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 20:57 IST

Cagliari

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How to Watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan Serie A on TV And Online
Cagliari vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How to Watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan Serie A on TV And Online

Inter Milan and Cagliari will be facing each other on Monday night in the home stadium of Cagliari, the Sardegna Arena. Both teams will be playing in their second match and have started their campaigns in two different manner. Inter Milan has won their first match against Monza whereas Cagliari has played a draw against Torino.

Inter Milan defeated Monza by two goals. Lautaro Martinez played beautifully and scored both the goals. They are currently one of the contenders for the Serie A title. Inter Milan finished third last season just behind Napoli and Lazio.

Cagliari is a new team in Serie A and will be looking to make a big impact. They started their season with a draw against Torino as both teams went scoreless. Cagliari will be looking to get their first win against Inter Milan and a victory against a top side will boost their confidence.

Milan will be the favourites entering the contest against Cagliari as they will look to continue their winning streak and gain some momentum.

When will the Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A match be played?

The Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A match will be played on Tuesday, August 29.

Where will the Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A match be played?

The Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A match will be played at the Sardegna Arena in Sardinia.

What time will the Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A match be played?

The Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A match will start at 12:15 am IST.

How to live stream Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A match?

The Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A match can be streamed on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A match on TV?

The Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Cagliari vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

    • Inter Milan Predicted XI – Yann Sommer; Matteo Darmian, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicollo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

    Cagliari Predicted XI – Boris Radunovic; Adam Obert, Alberto Dossena, Edoardo Goldaniga; Zappa, Ibrahima Sulemana, Antonie Makoumbou, Nahitan Nandez, Tomasso Augello; Gaetano Orisitanio, Leonardo Pavoletti

    first published: August 28, 2023, 20:57 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 20:57 IST
