Can Happen, It's Football! Erik Ten Hag Backs David De Gea After 'Horror' Mistake

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he has full belief in goalkeeper David de Gea despite the Spaniard’s error handing West Ham United a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Spain goalkeeper let Said Benrahma’s hopeful shot from 20 meters slip over his glove and into the net to condemn Erik Ten Hag’s team to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, after a 1-0 loss at Brighton on Thursday.

They remain fourth and a point above Liverpool, who have played a game more. United now lies just one point ahead of a rapidly advancing Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand, but an eighth loss on the road this season could prove as costly for the visitors as it was priceless for West Ham.

Ten Hag said he hoped the 32-year-old goalkeeper will extend his stay at the club. His contract is set to expire in the summer.

“He has the most clean sheets in the league so we would not be here in this position without him," Ten Hag told reporters. “He fully has my belief. No concerns with him.

“It happens but as a team you have to deal with it, show character, be resilient and bounce back. We want him to stay and extend his contract."

De Gea’s match began inauspiciously when his poor clearance flew to the feet of Rice, whose run into the area was only curtailed by a last-ditch tackle from Wout Weghorst.

The only goal of the match came in the 27th minute and it is not one De Gea will want to see again.

Benrahma had few options as he drove forward with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw for company.

The Algeria winger tried his luck from outside the area but his shot lacked any real menace and De Gea should have made a routine save.

But the ball seemed to spin away from the Spaniard as he attempted to push it away, and instead it rolled almost apologetically into the net.

Asked if Liverpool’s six-match winning run had affected his side, Ten Hag said: “It’s not about Liverpool, it’s about us because if you look to the table we have everything in our hands.

“Nothing changes. We could have made it easier if we had won, but we need three wins in four games. Everything is in our hands. We have to believe."

