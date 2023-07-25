Canada vs Ireland Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch Canada vs Ireland Coverage on TV And Online

Canada will be taking on Ireland in their second match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 26. The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Canada and Ireland will be played at the Perth Rectangular Stadium. The match is a crucial encounter for both teams as the outcome of the game will play a key role in determining the qualifier. Canada currently sit in the second position in their group. In their tournament opener, Canada played a goalless draw with Nigeria. With one draw to their name, Canada will now be looking to win their next match and take one step forward in their quest for the knockouts.

Ireland, on the other hand, are coming from a loss to Australia in their first match of the tournament. The Irish team will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. Ireland need to win this match as another mistake could dent their chances of qualifying for the knockouts.

When will the Canada vs Ireland, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Canada vs Ireland, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Wednesday, July 26.

Where will the Canada vs Ireland, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Canada vs Ireland, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

What time will the Canada vs Ireland, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Canada vs Ireland, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 5:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Canada vs Ireland, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The Canada vs Ireland, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

How to watch Canada vs Ireland, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The Canada vs Ireland, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

