Carlo Ancelotti to Coach Brazil National Side from June 2024

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti will take up the reins as the manager of the Brazilian national team after seeing his contract at the Spanish capital city club through.

Brazil have been looking to appoint a coach for their senior side following the departure of former coach Tite after the nation’s early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the team were knocked out by 2018 World Cup losing finalists Croatia.

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano shared a tweet that read “BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti will become new Brazilian national team head coach starting from June 2024. CBF president Ednaldo just confirmed that Ancelotti will be new manager of Brazil “starting from Copa America 2024". Carlo will respect his contract at Real Madrid."‘

Advertisement

Fernando Diniz has been hired as head coach of Brazil’s national team on a 12-month contract that will be due to expire when Carlo Ancelotti’s deal with Real Madrid ends.

Brazil had been hoping to bring in the experienced 64-year-old to their fold ever since Tite stepped down and they seem to have finally agreed to terms to land the coveted signature of the celebrated Italian.

ALSO READ| India Beat Kuwait on Penalties to Clinch 9th SAFF Championship Title

Ancelotti became the only manager in history to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League four times with his latest triumph at Real Madrid in the 2021-22 campaign, in which the Madrid giants staged one incredible comeback after the other en route to their record 14th UCL title.

The decorated Italian gaffer claimed the elite European trophy twice at the helm of AC Milan and twice again with the likes of Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Ancelotti also led Los Blancos to the 2021-22 La Liga title, which made him the first manager to win the domestic league titles at all five of the top European leagues.

He claimed the Serie A with AC Milan, the Premier League title at Chelsea, Ligue 1 trophy with PSG, the Bundesliga title during his time at Bayern Munich and finally the La Liga title with Rael Madrid.