Champions League Final: Pep Guardiola 'Best Coach' in History, Irrespective of What Happens Against Inter Milan - Jofre Mateu

Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola doesn’t need another Champions League title to prove his pedigree as a coach feels former Barcelona player Jofre Mateu. The Spaniard who won a La Liga title with the Catalans and also lifted the Indian Super League with ATK in 2014 feels that Guardiola has a plan for the upcoming UCL final against Inter Milan.

The two giants of European football are set to lock horns in Istanbul on June 11, with City considered favourites by many for the historic treble. Having won the Premier League, and after defeating fellow city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final, Guardiola’s men are on the cusp of history as they are aiming to become only the second English club in history to claim a treble.

Mateu said that unlike the previous Champions League final in 2021 against Chelsea, Guardiola will not ‘overthink’ his tactics against Inter this time around, while lauding the Catalan coach for ‘changing’ the way football is played, and because of that he already is one of the best coaches in world football, irrespective of what happens in Istanbul.

Advertisement

“He already is, he doesn’t need the title (Champions League). He’s the best coach because football is not all about only titles, it’s been more than 15 seasons Guardiola is with top teams, winning the Premier League, and the Bundesliga. If he’s not in the finals, he’s finishing second or very close to the final so every season he’s competing to be on the top. It’s true they are top clubs, and of course, that’s why they can pay Guardiola and he chooses them but its true, then you have to manage all of that, and every season he’s there, so in terms of titles, comparing on average with other coaches, he’s the best coach," replied Mateu to a query from News18.com, in a select media interaction.

He continued, “The way he changed football, the way you can recognize his teams, the way they win, I think there’s no discussion, Guardiola is already the best coach in the history of club football."

ALSO READ | UEFA Champions League: Ashley Westwood Feels Inter Milan are Not the Underdogs Against Manchester City

Standing in the way of Manchester City’s treble will be Inter, who won the Serie A title two seasons ago. The Italians are being dubbed as the underdogs against a Man City that thrashed UCL holders Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinal.

The Nerrazzurri overcame their city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate before booking their place in the summit clash.

Advertisement

Mateu feels that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is not likely to make too many changes to their approach to tackle the threat posed by Guardiola’s all-conquering City team. That being said, the Serie A giants need to be clinical with the chances that they create or they could be punished.

“I don’t they are going to change anything, if you follow Inter Milan they are mostly playing five at the back, the full-backs play according to the possession phase. I don’t think Inzaghi is going to change anything especially (for the final) because they know they have to resist and have to remain proactive," stated Mateu.

He further added, “When you are playing against Manchester City you know you are depending on them, you have to resist and transition as fast as you can and be very effective with the chances that you can create. I think Inzaghi is a specialist, he has had enough time to prepare."

Advertisement

Having played with some of the most lethal strikers in his own career, Mateu was also quizzed about which forward Inter are likely to field to trouble City’s defensive line. Edin Dzeko played in the semifinal but Romelu Lukaku has been given more chances since then. Jofre said he’d choose Dzeko ahead of Lukaku alongside Inter’s club captain Lautaro Martinz for the Champions League final.