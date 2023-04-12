Trends :Entertainment NewsSRH vs MIApple BKC StoreKarnataka Elections
Champions League: Inter Milan Double at Benfica Puts Them on Semi-final Course

Champions League: Inter Milan Double at Benfica Puts Them on Semi-final Course

The two goals hand Inter a major advantage for the return leg at San Siro next Wednesday

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 03:21 IST

Lisbon, Portugal

Inter Milan’s first leg win on Tuesday put them on course for a first last-four appearance since they won the trophy in 2010. (Image: Inter Milan/Twitter)
Inter Milan’s first leg win on Tuesday put them on course for a first last-four appearance since they won the trophy in 2010. (Image: Inter Milan/Twitter)

Inter Milan struck in the second half through Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku for a 2-0 win at Benfica in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday which put them on course for a first last-four appearance since they won the trophy in 2010.

Barella headed home firmly at the back post in the 51st minute, rising unchallenged to get on the end of a superb cross from centre back Alessandro Bastoni, who was storming up the left side and delivered a pin-point ball.

Substitute Lukaku then converted an 82nd minute penalty after VAR referred a handball by Benfica skipper Joao Mario for review by English referee Michael Oliver, who gave the spot kick after looking at the video monitor on the side of the pitch.

The two goals hand Inter a major advantage for the return leg at San Siro next Wednesday, where they will be heavily fancied to progress to an all-Italian semi-final against either neighbours AC Milan or Napoli.

Read all the Latest Sports News

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 12, 2023, 03:21 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 03:21 IST
