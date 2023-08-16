Chelsea and Galatasaray In Talks Over Possible Hakim Ziyech Transfer

According to multiple reports, Chelsea and Turkish SuperLig side Galatasaray are in talks regarding the transfer of Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech on a permanent deal which would see him take his talents to Istanbul.

Ziyech’s due for a medical in Istanbul, which of course is the part where his previous attempt to leave broke down.

Ziyech has been the centre of a huge transfer saga which has seen multiple potential moves for him collapse over the past year.

Earlier this year, in January, Ziyech’s move to French champions PSG collapsed after an administrative error caused them to miss the deadline to submit the paperwork.

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr were all set to sign him this summer before multiple “red flags" came up during the medical check. The 30-year-old Ziyech may have disagreed with their assessments, but the move collapsed either way.

Whatever the case may be, one thing is very clear: the Moroccan is no longer a part of any future plans for the Blues.