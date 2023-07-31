Trends :Kangana RanautParliament SessionRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniRain UpdatesTrain Firing
Chelsea Agree to Sign France Defender Alxel Disasi from Monaco: Report

Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The deal to sign Alxel Disasi is reported to be worth 45 million pounds. (Pic Credit: IG/axel_disasi)
The deal to sign Alxel Disasi is reported to be worth 45 million pounds. (Pic Credit: IG/axel_disasi)

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side Monaco, British media said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is set to move to Stamford Bridge in a deal reportedly worth 45 million pounds ($49.58 million) and will be another option to cover for injured compatriot Wesley Fofana.

Disasi is expected to compete for the centre back position with the likes of Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, while another Frenchman Benoit Badiashile is preparing to return from a hamstring injury early in the season.

Fofana is likely to miss much of the season after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery in July.

Disasi has four caps and was first called up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making his France debut in the 1-0 group stage defeat by Tunisia.

    • Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season – their worst finish since 1994.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

